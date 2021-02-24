Local group offering to sponsor Cayuga County artists

The Cayuga County Arts Council is seeking local artists to sponsor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council received an anonymous donation to support the sponsorships in December. It seeks to sponsor about 10 artists, and partner with local music venues to livestream performances by them. The sponsorships are open to any type of performing artist (music, dance, etc.), but excessive profanity is not allowed and performers will be expected to follow COVID-19 guidance during their livestreams.

The council is already scheduled to co-sponsor five performances at Moondog's Lounge in downtown Auburn:

Feb. 27: Honky Tonk Hindooz

March 6: Colin Aberdeen

March 13: Chris Blessing

March 20: Joel Kane and Josh Dwyer

March 27: Kay Miracle

With most performance venues closed or limited in capacity due to the pandemic, artists who make a living from performing are struggling, the council said in a news release. It held a GoFundMe in the fall to raise money for artist relief, and later hosted a few livestream performances on its Facebook page.