Local museum to host talk on Auburn history book

"The Agitators" by Dorothy Wickenden, a new book about Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Wright and Frances Seward, will be the subject of an upcoming local book discussion.

The Howland Stone Store Museum in Sherwood will host the discussion at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, on Zoom.

The book follows the lives, activism and friendship of Tubman, Wright and Seward during the mid-19th century as they fought for abolition and women's rights.

"This is a history that really has been overlooked, the story of these three women," Wickenden told The Citizen in March, when the book was released.

The museum said in a news release that the Zoom discussion will also feature the perspective of the museum's namesake, Emily Howland, a longtime friend of Tubman's.

The discussion is free and open to the public.

For more information, or to register, contact the museum at howlandstonestore.org.

Auburn 'Agitators': Author of new book part of Tubman celebration While researching her 2011 book, "Nothing Daunted," Dorothy Wickenden was told a story that stuck with her.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0