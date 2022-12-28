Local native to play with New Year's Eve rock band at del Lago

A local native will be in the lineup of a rock tribute band playing New Year's Eve at del Lago Resort & Casino.

Guitarist Dakota Denman will perform with the band Hairball, of Minnesota, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the casino at 1133 Route 414 in Waterloo. The band, which has been together for more than 20 years, performs a "mind-blowing and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world," according to its website. They include Van Halen, KISS, Mötley Crüe and more.

Denman, of Moravia, has been performing since he was a teenager. Both he and his brother, Ben, were inspired to learn guitar by their father, David. They played in the Cayuga County area in several bands before moving to Nashville, where they made a name for themselves as Denman. Dakota said Saturday's show will be his first time playing his hometown area in several years, and he's excited to return.

For more information on the show, including ticket pricing, visit dellagoresort.com or call (315) 946-1777.