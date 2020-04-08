Local poet to read on Auburn Public Theater livestream

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Auburn Public Theater will turn its Facebook page over to local poet and essayist Howard Nelson for a live reading at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11. The theater's page is located at facebook.com/auburnpublictheater.

Nelson came to Auburn in 1970 to teach English at Cayuga Community College, where he is now a professor emeritus. His work has been read on Garrison Keillor's "Writer's Almanac," and he has published several books of his poetry.

The theater is seeking donations and memberships for support during its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic and the New York State on PAUSE order. To donate, visit auburnpublictheater.org.

For more information, visit howardnelsonpoet.com.

