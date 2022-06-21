Locke fire dept.'s Annual Fair to offer four days of music, food, more

The Locke Volunteer Fire Department will host its Annual Fair Wednesday through Saturday, June 22 through June 25, at the grounds on Route 38 in the town of Locke.

Along with a cake booth and amusement rides by Wheelock Rides every day, the fair will feature live music by Perform 4 Purpose from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22; Petty Thieves from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 23; Chris Taylor and the Custom Taylor Band from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 24; and Nik Entertainment performing "Shama Lama" from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

Other highlights of the fair include fireworks at 10 p.m. Friday, a grand parade at 6 p.m. Saturday and a quilt raffle Saturday night. Tickets to the fire department's queen of hearts drawing will be available as well.

The fair opens at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon Saturday.

For more information, find the department on Facebook.

