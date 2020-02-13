Love and loss: Auburn Players set 'Romeo and Juliet' in post-shooting El Paso

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We chose that as our setting to try to explore the play in light of the circumstances of violence in America," he said.

Jennifer O'Neil is Juliet and Dylan Walawender is Romeo in the story, which is based on a 2008 adaptation by David Hundsness and sees the star-crossed lovers from warring families struggle to be together. Despite the contemporary setting, the Auburn Players still use Shakespeare's original writing. But sets like a backyard barbecue and props like cellphones set the scene clearly, Stevens said. And some elements of the setting, like the way the men swagger as they walk down the street and fight like barroom brawlers, provide "moments of very funny comedy," the director said.

The setting also means the performers speak Shakespeare's prose and verse in southwestern American accents, Stevens said.

"One of our pleasant discoveries is that a lot of the poetic language that's part of the text seems more understandable coming out of these rural, regional accents," he said. "It brings a freshness to it, so the audience for two minutes wonders where in the world we are. But that makes it more understandable to a modern audience than Elizabethan England, or the Italian Renaissance."