'Lullaby' singer Mullins to perform at Auburn Public Theater

Mullins shot to fame in 1998 with his hit "Lullaby," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Top 40 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. Another hit, "Shimmer," was included on the soundtrack for "Dawson's Creek" and used in Australia to promote the 2000 Summer Olympics. Mullins' most recent album, "My Stupid Heart," was released in 2015.