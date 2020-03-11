'Lullaby' singer Mullins to perform at Auburn Public Theater

No. 1 hitmaker Shawn Mullins will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, on the Main Stage of Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.
Mullins shot to fame in 1998 with his hit "Lullaby," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Top 40 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. Another hit, "Shimmer," was included on the soundtrack for "Dawson's Creek" and used in Australia to promote the 2000 Summer Olympics. Mullins' most recent album, "My Stupid Heart," was released in 2015.
Rachel Beverly, of Ithaca, will open the show.
Tickets are $29.50-$35.
For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.