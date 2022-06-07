 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RETAIL

MacKenzie-Childs announces first Warehouse Sale since 2019

Barn Sale 3

Merchandise is prepared for the annual Barn Sale at MacKenzie-Childs in Aurora in 2018.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

MacKenzie-Childs will hold its first Warehouse Sale since 2019 next week, the Aurora-based home décor brand announced Tuesday.

The sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, at 107 Salem St. in Union Springs.

On sale will be a mix of "as-is" products, including overstock and quality seconds, MacKenzie-Childs said in a news release. Also available will be furniture, rugs, seasonal products, enamelware and more.

“We are thrilled to be able to reopen the doors to our annual Warehouse Sale for the first time in three years. In-person shopping events have always been an important opportunity for us as a brand, allowing our customers to peruse products and interact with each other,” said John Ling, CEO of MacKenzie-Childs.

Shoppers must be at the warehouse in person, as shipping will not be available. They will also be eligible for a 20% discount at the MacKenzie-Childs outlet store in Aurora. Gift cards will not be accepted.

The Warehouse Sale is the first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

MacKenzie-Childs' annual Barn Sale, which drew more than 20,000 shoppers to the brand's Aurora headquarters every summer, also has not taken place since then.

For more information, visit mackenzie-childs.com.

