Majorpalooza in Auburn includes free family Saturday event

Majorpalooza will turn 25 this weekend with two days of music, food and more at Tinkers Guild in Auburn.

The annual community festival will begin with Stefanak Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Tinkers, 78 Franklin St., Auburn. There will be a free cookout and Italian ice for families, a bounce house, a bubble show from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., face painting, games and music by Perform 4 Purpose from 2 to 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

On Sunday, May 29, Majorpalooza XXV will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Tinkers. The festival will feature live music by Mike McNabb from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Major Keys from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Motley Crouton from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Johnny Bender from 8 to 10 p.m. Villano's Food Truck will be on site to serve food.

Tickets to Majorpalooza on Sunday are $20, and there is a strong possibility the event will sell out beforehand, organizers said.

For more information, visit majorpalooza.com.

