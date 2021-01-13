 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marcellus center exhibiting nature paintings by local artist
ART

Marcellus center exhibiting nature paintings by local artist

{{featured_button_text}}
Menzies

"By the Woodland" by Diane Menzies

 Provided

Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus is presenting images of peace in "Woodlands and Water: Paintings of Meaningful Places," an exhibit of oil paintings by Diane L. Menzies, of Jamesville.

Open through Feb. 27, the exhibit features natural scenes from near Menzies' home, as well as the Adirondacks. They include boats by the shoreline and signs of deer and crow activity.

“My artwork utilizes the polarities of light and shadow, color and gesture, to represent an emotional content. Throughout these paintings, I try to rescue and hold a passing moment, in a certain place and time, to create a poetic passage from that experience. Natural elements have always been integral in this process," she said in a news release.

Menzies, of Syracuse, graduated with distinction from the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, studied in Florence, Italy, and earned a scholarship to study with artist Wayne Thiebaud. She has been an exhibiting artist for more than 20 years, with work shown, collected and reviewed from New York and California to Italy.

The exhibit can be viewed in person Mondays and Saturdays by preregistering at baltimorewoods.org or (315) 673-1350. A virtual exhibit is also available on the website. All the art in the show is for sale.

For more information, call (315) 673-1350.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 100 worst comedies of all time
Movies

The 100 worst comedies of all time

It's been said that anything worth doing is worth doing badly — and comedy is no exception. Here's a look at the worst comedies of all time, according to IMDb and Metacritic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem set to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin-directed film

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News