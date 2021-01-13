Marcellus center exhibiting nature paintings by local artist

Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus is presenting images of peace in "Woodlands and Water: Paintings of Meaningful Places," an exhibit of oil paintings by Diane L. Menzies, of Jamesville.

Open through Feb. 27, the exhibit features natural scenes from near Menzies' home, as well as the Adirondacks. They include boats by the shoreline and signs of deer and crow activity.

“My artwork utilizes the polarities of light and shadow, color and gesture, to represent an emotional content. Throughout these paintings, I try to rescue and hold a passing moment, in a certain place and time, to create a poetic passage from that experience. Natural elements have always been integral in this process," she said in a news release.

Menzies, of Syracuse, graduated with distinction from the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, studied in Florence, Italy, and earned a scholarship to study with artist Wayne Thiebaud. She has been an exhibiting artist for more than 20 years, with work shown, collected and reviewed from New York and California to Italy.

The exhibit can be viewed in person Mondays and Saturdays by preregistering at baltimorewoods.org or (315) 673-1350. A virtual exhibit is also available on the website. All the art in the show is for sale.

For more information, call (315) 673-1350.

