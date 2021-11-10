Marcellus film festival to feature comedy, horror, more

The sixth annual Marcellus Mini-Movie Family Film Festival will feature more than 20 films from 13 countries Saturday, Nov. 13.
Films will compete for a total of about $500 in prize money in the categories of animation, comedy, drama, horror, COVID-19 and women filmmakers. They were selected from hundreds of entries, organizers said in a news release. The event will also include the screening of a youth film from the Marcellus Film Camp, as well as a Q&A with local filmmakers.
The festival will take place from 6 to 10:30 p.m. at the Marcellus Free Library at 32 Maple St. Admission is free and open to the public, but masks will be required due to COVID-19.
For more information, visit m3f3.org.