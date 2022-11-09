Marcellus Film Festival to feature local, international makers

The work of local and international filmmakers will be featured at the seventh annual Marcellus Film Festival, taking place at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Marcellus Free Library, 32 Maple St., Marcellus.

The festival will begin with a screening of films by youth who attended the Marcellus Film Camp. At 7 p.m. the main program of 15 short films will begin, with filmmakers from central New York and seven countries. Categories include comedy, children's/animation, family and home, and horror. A total of about $500 in prize money will be awarded.