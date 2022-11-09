 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FILM

Marcellus Film Festival to feature local, international makers

old film projector with dramatic lighting
The work of local and international filmmakers will be featured at the seventh annual Marcellus Film Festival, taking place at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the Marcellus Free Library, 32 Maple St., Marcellus.

The festival will begin with a screening of films by youth who attended the Marcellus Film Camp. At 7 p.m. the main program of 15 short films will begin, with filmmakers from central New York and seven countries. Categories include comedy, children's/animation, family and home, and horror. A total of about $500 in prize money will be awarded. 

A Q&A with local filmmakers in the festival will also take place.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit m3f3.org.

