Marcellus nature center offering member art exhibit online

Local artists connect to the natural world through their work in "Drawing on Talent," the Baltimore Woods Nature Center's annual members exhibit.
Now in its 12th year, the exhibit can be viewed in person at the center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, as well as virtually at baltimorewoods.org due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The physical exhibit will be open Mondays and select Saturdays through Dec. 14.
The exhibit features jewelry, paintings, collage and more. Selections include Deb Laun's "Mountain Lake" series of sterling and turquoise jewelry, which was inspired by the small mountain lakes of the Adirondacks; Sophia Frost's "June," a painting of a Baltimore oriole she saw during quarantine; and Dean Kolts' "Ready to Roll," a photograph of the valley farmland south of Tully. Other participating artists are: Rod Best, Barbara Bratt, Deborah A. Connolly, Milton Franson, Sharon Frost, Skip Frost, Julie Gratien, Judith Hand, Alan Johnson, Christy Lemp, Diane Menzies, Jill Newton, Gail Norwood, Kathleen O’Dell, Jeff Perkins, Donna Perry-de Monte, Jim Shake, Jamie Skvarch, Karen Jean Smith, Marybeth Sorber, Guy Swenson and Jeanne Ulrich.
"We are excited to be sharing the exhibit in such a way that people who are concerned about the safety of seeing the exhibit in person may enjoy it from their homes. The virtual show also offers our artists the opportunity to share their accomplishments with friends and family who may be far away, and so it is also a way of connecting people,” said Karen Jean Smith, Baltimore Woods’ art gallery coordinator, in a news release.
For more information, or to view the exhibit, call (315) 673-1350 or visit baltimorewoods.org/art-gallery.
