Marcellus nature center offering member art exhibit online

Local artists connect to the natural world through their work in "Drawing on Talent," the Baltimore Woods Nature Center's annual members exhibit.

Now in its 12th year, the exhibit can be viewed in person at the center, 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus, as well as virtually at baltimorewoods.org due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The physical exhibit will be open Mondays and select Saturdays through Dec. 14.

The exhibit features jewelry, paintings, collage and more. Selections include Deb Laun's "Mountain Lake" series of sterling and turquoise jewelry, which was inspired by the small mountain lakes of the Adirondacks; Sophia Frost's "June," a painting of a Baltimore oriole she saw during quarantine; and Dean Kolts' "Ready to Roll," a photograph of the valley farmland south of Tully. Other participating artists are: Rod Best, Barbara Bratt, Deborah A. Connolly, Milton Franson, Sharon Frost, Skip Frost, Julie Gratien, Judith Hand, Alan Johnson, Christy Lemp, Diane Menzies, Jill Newton, Gail Norwood, Kathleen O’Dell, Jeff Perkins, Donna Perry-de Monte, Jim Shake, Jamie Skvarch, Karen Jean Smith, Marybeth Sorber, Guy Swenson and Jeanne Ulrich.