Mardi Gras at the mall: Auburn church hosting carnival before Lent

The Rev. Frank Lioi, of St. Mary's Church in Auburn, feels the best way to observe Lent is to indulge beforehand.

That's why he asked Ann Marie Heizmann to co-chair the church's first Mardi Gras Carnival, taking place Saturday at Fingerlakes Mall.

"He believes that to celebrate Lent, you first need to have that Mardi Gras experience," Heizmann said of Lioi. "To let everything go before those 40 days of being so strict about everything."

Inside the mall's 36,000-square-foot Event Center, which it is renting to the church for free, carnival goers will have plenty of ways to let go Saturday: