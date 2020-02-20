Mardi Gras at the mall: Auburn church hosting carnival before Lent

The Rev. Frank Lioi, of St. Mary's Church in Auburn, feels the best way to observe Lent is to indulge beforehand.
That's why he asked Ann Marie Heizmann to co-chair the church's first Mardi Gras Carnival, taking place Saturday at Fingerlakes Mall.
"He believes that to celebrate Lent, you first need to have that Mardi Gras experience," Heizmann said of Lioi. "To let everything go before those 40 days of being so strict about everything."
Inside the mall's 36,000-square-foot Event Center, which it is renting to the church for free, carnival goers will have plenty of ways to let go Saturday:
• The event will begin at 2 p.m. with Mardi Gras mask making and karaoke with DJ Rolling Thunder, both until 5 p.m. Cake and basket raffles and a silent auction will also begin at 2 p.m. The former will end at 6 p.m. and the latter at 7 p.m., and pickup will begin half an hour afterward. Food and drink options available all day will include pizza, Jamaican cuisine, cotton candy, kettle corn, a bake sale, cannoli, wine and apple cider slushies, soda and coffee. Local food vendors will include Wild's Eats & Sweets, Irie Jamaican Queen and Miss Alice's Mad Hatters Cotton Candy.
• At 2:15 p.m., signup will begin for the 3 p.m. Mardi Gras games, which will include a three-legged race, a wheelbarrow race, an egg toss and relay races. Teams are one adult and one child, and two of each for the relay races. Races cost one activity ticket per person, and activity tickets cost $1 each. Those tickets can also be used for a Mardi Gras photo booth, as well as yard games (cornhole, ladder golf, giant Jenga) and children's activities (duck pond, face painting, bean bag toss, a bowling game, a bounce house in the food court) that will be available all day.
• The junior king and queen will be crowned at 4:45 p.m., followed by a parade through the mall at 5 p.m. Heizmann said a giant dragon head will lead the way, and kazoos will be handed out.
• Attendees of all ages will be able to learn to play casino games from 5:30 to 8 p.m. It will cost $10 to play for 30 minutes (with $500 in Monopoly money).
• Lady Xarika will perform live music from 6 to 9 p.m., and the carnival will conclude with the crowning of the adult king and queen at 8 p.m.
Heizmann, of Tyre, and a member of St. Mary's and its parish council, is co-chairing the event with Joe Manning. They hope to draw at least a few hundred people, she said.
The event will serve as the church's major fundraiser this year and — Heizmann hopes — many more to come.
"We want to have the whole community come and make it a fun event," she said. "We hope we strike the right balance with fun and still manage to benefit the church."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.