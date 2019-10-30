Renowned Auburn guitarist Mark Doyle will celebrate the completion of his third "Guitar Noir" album with a concert Saturday, Nov. 9, at Auburn Public Theater.
The album, "Watching the Detectives: Guitar Noir III," comes 20 years after the release of the original "Guitar Noir." It features detective and spy themes from the '50s, '60s and '70s, as well as originals. The album was released May 17.
"Once I settled on the concept, I started hunting down any and all of the TV and movie themes having to do with detectives and spies, while trying to avoid obvious ones like ‘Peter Gunn,’ which has been done to death, and ‘Perry Mason,’ which I had already recorded on the first 'Guitar Noir' album," Doyle said in a news release. "I ended up choosing the themes that were most melodic and dramatic, since melody is to me the most important thing in an instrumental album.”
Doyle's first "Guitar Noir" performance in more than four years will see his 10-piece ensemble performing the new album in its entirety as well as a second set of fan favorites from his other releases.
The ensemble will include Terry Quill on guitar, Bill DiCosimo on keyboards, Edgar Pagan on bass, Josh Dekaney on drums and percussion, and a string section with Ally Brown, Edgar Tumajyan and Joe Davoli on violins, Jess Tumajyan on viola and violin, and Kate LaVerne on cello.
The concert will begin at 8 p.m. at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and $10 for student rush.
For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.