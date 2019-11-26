The holiday season kicks off in Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 30, with the city's annual Miracle on Genesee Street celebration and Holiday Parade.
Presented by the city and the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District, the festivities will begin at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center at 25 South St., where there will be a Mindful Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The new event, created by Sandy Shutter and Renee Catalfano, will offer activities and products that can provide calm, healing and energy realignment during the holiday season. Patrons are asked to bring canned or nonperishable food donations for local pantries, pet food and pet products for the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, or personal hygiene items for those in need.
Available at the market will be: "Intentional selfies"; chakra roller bottle blends, artisan soaps, lotion bars and lip balms by Irish Daisy; swag bags with pantry donations (while supplies last); gift with purchases; seasonal mantra cards; intentional crystal grids and ornaments by Sandy Shutter; feminist art and gifts; and intentional mocktails and refreshments.
Participants in the market will include: Jillian Barron, reiki master, universal minister and yoga teacher; Renee Catalfano of Irish Daisy; fine artist Anne Lahr with a self-care card mini workshop; Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County with a book giveaway and family fun; LivAvtar Kaur, a kundalini yoga teacher, musician and mantra artist; Mind Body Meta with handcrafted skin care; Banu Moore of Finger Labyrinths, with healing foods; Joe Sarnicola with music and fairy gardens; Serenity Wellness, of Auburn; Sandra Shutter Fine Art & Design; and Beth-Ann Wise with yoga.
You have free articles remaining.
At 3 p.m., horse and wagon rides around Seward Park will begin, as will music by Perform 4 Purpose and Genesee Elementary School's Harriet Tubman Singers. Both will continue at the Equal Rights Heritage Center until 5 p.m.
The Holiday Parade will begin at 6 p.m. and proceed from East Genesee and North Fulton streets down Genesee and William streets, then stop at Memorial City Hall. Parade emcee Joe Salzone and city dignitaries will be located in front of Silbert Optical. The parade will see about 50 businesses and community organizations showcase their floats, such as Capt. Jack, Dickens Christmas in Skaneateles, the Skills USA program at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, and local fire departments. The top three floats will win cash prizes of $150, $100 and $75, respectively, from the Downtown Auburn BID.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the end of the parade, riding on a sleigh on the Healing H'Arts Equestrian Center float. The Clauses will then move to Memorial City Hall for visits during the city's tree-lighting ceremony after the parade. The winners of the parade float contest will be announced there as well.
Nov. 30 will also be Small Business Saturday, and several downtown businesses will be participating with discounts and specials. For more information on them, find the event on the BID's Facebook page.
Meanwhile, the BID is also encouraging downtown property owners to decorate their windows for the holiday season. A decoration contest runs through Dec. 15, and the top three participants will be awarded prizes for holiday themes, creativity and personal identity. To participate, contact the BID office at (315) 252-7874.