Marshal of Auburn St. Patrick's Day parade, 90, asks for solidarity with Ukraine

This St. Patrick's Day, the thoughts of Anne Greer will be with another European country.

Greer, 90, will lead New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade Sunday in Auburn. Spanning 291 feet of Van Anden Street from State Street to the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the parade is the first of several events celebrating the holiday at the club through March 17. It's also the first year since 2019 the Hibernians can celebrate St. Patrick's Day without disruption by COVID-19.

The long wait would seem to make this St. Patrick's Day as much about the Irish as ever. But for Greer, more recent circumstances — the Russian invasion of Ukraine — will loom over the festivities.

"All the people there are under war like our Irish were for years," she told The Citizen. "The love is there for them. I want people to remember that on St. Patrick's Day, the Ukrainians."

According to U.S. Census estimates, Cayuga County has the highest percentage of residents with Ukrainian heritage (2.3%) of any county in New York state. In Auburn, many of them live in the northwest part of the city, a neighborhood away from the Ancient Order of Hibernians. They began immigrating here in the 1880s, not long after Greer's grandparents arrived from Ireland.

If you go WHAT: New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13 WHERE: Begins at corner of State and Van Anden streets, Auburn; continues to Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St. INFO: Call (315) 252-6459 NOTE: For a full list of St. Patrick's Day events in the Cayuga County area, see link below

The first thing her Grandpa Lawler did after getting off the boat from County Wicklow, Greer said, was join the Hibernians. The Irish Catholic fraternal organization is special to her family.

"The Hibernians club means everything to me," she said. "I don't know how to explain it, it's just my heritage."

At the time, there were Hibernians divisions in the east, west and central parts of Auburn. The clubs receded during World War I and World War II, Greer said, but they reorganized as one in 1951. The next year, she joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Her late husband, Richard Greer, was also a Marine and served in Korea and Vietnam over the course of his 30 years with the corps and its reserves.

Greer, whose maiden name is McNabb, said that side of her family came to America from County Antrim in Northern Ireland. Her brother Tom McNabb would go on to be known as "Mr. Hibernian," having served as the organization's national president in 1978 and 1979, and then its national secretary for 30 years beginning in 1984. Greer served as his secretary, she said. She also started a junior Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians division in Auburn in 1976 and presided over it, off and on, a total of 16 times. At 90, and 91 on April 14, she's the oldest member of the club outright.

Her 69 years with the club will be honored on Sunday when Greer serves as grand marshal of its St. Patrick's Day parade. The tradition is a new one for the Auburn Hibernians, having begun in 2020. Greer laughed off being named grand marshal by asking, "Isn't that foolish?" But she's excited that the club, like the rest of the world, is starting to return to normal after two years of COVID-19.

"It means everything to me that we're on the way to recovery again," she said. "Except I want everyone to remember the beautiful country of Ukraine and all the people there."

