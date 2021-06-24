 Skip to main content
Mavericks to bring mix of styles to the New York State Fair
Mavericks to bring mix of styles to the New York State Fair

The award-winning group The Mavericks will bring its unique blend of country, rock, R&B, Latin and roots music to the New York State Fair.

The band behind hits such as “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down” and “O What A Thrill” will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. The Mavericks hit No. 1 late last year with their first all-Spanish album, En Español, and hit the road for a nationwide tour this fall.

“No other group sounds like the Mavericks," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "Their last show here in 2019 was nearly rained out and we’re glad they could come back so they can play for a much larger audience.”

The Mavericks join a lineup of more than 50 acts to be held this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.

Other acts coming to the fair include:

• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• Nas, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• 98 Degrees, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

• RATT, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

• Brothers Osborne, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22

• Jimmy Sturr, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23

• Bishop Briggs, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23

• Foreigner, 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23

• The Spinners, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24

• Dire Straits Legacy, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24

• Train, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24

• Jameson Rogers, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25

• Russell Dickerson, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25

• Three Dog Night, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26

Bell Biv Devoe, 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26

• Sister Sledge, 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27

• Melissa Etheridge, Friday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m.

• Vixen and Great White, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

• The Beach Boys, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

• Noah Cyrus, 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29

• Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29

• Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29

• Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, 2 p.m. Monday, Aug 30

• Grandson, 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30

• Justin Moore, 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30

• The Oak Ridge Boys, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31

• Jamey Johnson, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31

• Halestorm, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31

• Sheena Easton, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1

• Blue Oyster Cult, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1

• Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2

• Uncle Kracker, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3

• Cold War Kids, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4

