Mavericks to bring mix of styles to the New York State Fair

The award-winning group The Mavericks will bring its unique blend of country, rock, R&B, Latin and roots music to the New York State Fair.

The band behind hits such as “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down” and “O What A Thrill” will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. The Mavericks hit No. 1 late last year with their first all-Spanish album, En Español, and hit the road for a nationwide tour this fall.

“No other group sounds like the Mavericks," Fair Director Troy Waffner said in a news release. "Their last show here in 2019 was nearly rained out and we’re glad they could come back so they can play for a much larger audience.”

The Mavericks join a lineup of more than 50 acts to be held this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.

Other acts coming to the fair include:

• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• Nas, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20