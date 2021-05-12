May Fest in Fair Haven to feature parade, dance, more

Fair Haven will hold its annual May Fest from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in the village park.

Highlights of the event will include the Fairy and Gnome Parade at noon, as well as the maypole dance immediately afterward. The event traditionally sees children dress up as fairies, gnomes and other woodland creatures to participate in the events. There will also be a free bounce house, free rock painting and more than two dozen eco-friendly vendors in the park.

A raffle featuring items and services from Fair Haven businesses will take place, with proceeds supporting the Sterling Nature Center. Area businesses have also been invited to participate in a May Fest challenge, in which they change one thing for one day to do something for the environment, such as giving up straws or using organic items.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.

