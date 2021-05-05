Meet, and maybe adopt, a historical figure at Auburn event

An event this Friday in Auburn will not only share information about some local historical figures, but also the opportunity to take home a hand-painted rendition of them.

The Finger Lakes Art Council will host the event from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, in new gallery space Artistic Impressions at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn.

Displayed there will be hand-painted representations of Harriet Tubman, William H. Seward, Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth, Chief Logan and 10 other historical figures. Biographical information about the figures will be shared, and the council hopes to have the figures adopted or sponsored and placed in prominent spots throughout the community, it said in a news release.

The council acquired the figures from the Auburn school district after learning about them while helping the high school's Z-Club with landscaping work at the courtyard at Casey Park Elementary.

