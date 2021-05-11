 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Melissa Etheridge to perform on Pride Day at NYS Fair

Melissa Etheridge to perform on Pride Day at NYS Fair

{{featured_button_text}}
Melissa Etheridge In Concert - Lancaster, Pa

Melissa Etheridge performs in concert during her "Medicine Show Tour" at The American Music Theatre on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Lancaster, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

 Owen Sweeney

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will return to the New York State Fair this summer. 

Etheridge, whose hits include "Come to My Window," "I Want to Come Over" and "I'm the Only One," will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The free concert will be part of the Pride Day festivities at the fairgrounds. 

While the concert is free, a ticket will be required for entry due to the state's COVID-19 restrictions. The plan is for the concert to be held in the New York Experience festival area on the west end of the fairgrounds. Tickets will be available until the attendance limit is reached, according to the fair. 

Etheridge last performed at the fair in 2015. She was one of the top Chevy Court acts at the fair that year. Her concert drew an estimated crowd of 19,900 people. 

"We're thrilled to have her back. She's an icon of rock music and always puts on a great performance," State Fair Director Troy Waffner said. "This is one of the important shows on our calendar as we begin to roll out our biggest and most diverse lineup yet." 

The concert is the sixth announced by the fair. The other shows include REO Speedwagon (8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25), Vixen and Great White (Saturday, Aug. 28), Dropkick Murphys (8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29), The Oak Ridge Boys (2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31) and Sheena Easton (2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1). 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in April that the state fair will be held this year. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The preliminary plan for the fair is to conduct all activities outdoors. The fair's buildings will not be open, with the exception of some bathrooms. 

Fair tickets will be sold online for $3. Because of capacity limits, fair officials say tickets will be good only for the data of the fair for which it's purchased. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News