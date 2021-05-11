Melissa Etheridge to perform on Pride Day at NYS Fair

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will return to the New York State Fair this summer.

Etheridge, whose hits include "Come to My Window," "I Want to Come Over" and "I'm the Only One," will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. The free concert will be part of the Pride Day festivities at the fairgrounds.

While the concert is free, a ticket will be required for entry due to the state's COVID-19 restrictions. The plan is for the concert to be held in the New York Experience festival area on the west end of the fairgrounds. Tickets will be available until the attendance limit is reached, according to the fair.

Etheridge last performed at the fair in 2015. She was one of the top Chevy Court acts at the fair that year. Her concert drew an estimated crowd of 19,900 people.

"We're thrilled to have her back. She's an icon of rock music and always puts on a great performance," State Fair Director Troy Waffner said. "This is one of the important shows on our calendar as we begin to roll out our biggest and most diverse lineup yet."