'Member Show,' Syracuse artist's exhibit to open at Auburn gallery

AUBURN — The Schweinfurth Art Center is hosting an opening Saturday, Aug. 27, for its two fall exhibits: “Member Show 2022” and “In Conversations with Nature,” a solo exhibit by Syracuse artist Nikolay Mikushkin. A free opening reception will be 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The “Member Show” features artwork from 112 artists, mostly from New York state. They comprise diverse media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, fiber arts and more.

“They say practitioners of music are the best fans of musical performances. Therefore, the same could be said of artists being the best fans and supporters of visiting art museums/galleries,” said Syracuse artist Sherry Spann Allen. “A member show is a wonderful opportunity for amateurs, hobbyists and professional artists to take that opportunity to be inspired and to learn as much as they can from each other.”

Forty artists participating in the show are from Onondaga County, 16 are from Cayuga County and 12 are from Monroe County. New York City’s boroughs are home to nine participating artists.

Here are the participating artists from Cayuga County:

• Karen Bove, of Auburn: “South Street Elegance,” 2020, watercolor

• Ed Catto, of Auburn: “Girl Unknown,” 2022, gouache

• Marcus DeVoe, of Auburn: “Untitled,” 2021, photograph

• Victoria Fitzgerald, of Auburn: “Travailler,” 2022, acrylic

• Patrick Hannay-Zaia, of Auburn: “Tubman Home: Interior 1 (in 3D),” 2022; 3D (anaglyph) photograph

• Jody Longeill, of Auburn: “O Day of Peace,” 2021, pastel

• Sewall Oertling, of Auburn: “Village of the Fishermen,” 2019, watercolor

• Bobbie Panek, of Auburn: “Chakras,” 2022, watercolor

• Shirley Penman, of Auburn: “Survival,” 2022, acrylic

• Paula Tardibone, of Auburn: “Riverview,” 2022, watercolor

• Paul Garland, of Fair Haven: “Non-Sequitur Series #22,” 2021, acrylic

• Fred Price, of Moravia: “Allis in Wonderland,” 2022, digital print

• Star Greathouse, of Port Byron: “The Behavior of Trees,” 2022, digital collage

• Howard Bartle, of Sterling: “Not So Rustic Table,” 2022, local hardwoods

• Kate Timm, of Sterling: “Animal Crackers and M&Ms,” 2020, oil

• Bart Wasilenko, of Weedsport: “Summer’s Imagination,” 2022, acrylic

Also opening is a solo exhibit of plein air oil paintings made by award-winning artist Nikolay Mikushkin, a Kazakhstan native who studied art in Russia and immigrated to the United States in 1996.

“I consider myself a plein air landscape artist, with my work unified from this special and original dialogue that I have with nature,” Mikushkin said in his artist’s statement. “I have always been driven and fascinated by the rural environment. From searching for the perfect location for my paintings, to the rush of adrenaline when the weather shifts, I have not stopped painting the outdoors for the past 40 years.”

Both exhibits will be on display through Oct. 16.

Another exhibit will be opening Sept. 2 as part of our First Friday festivities. "The Auburn Community Forest Art Show," sponsored by the city of Auburn’s Department of Engineering Services, features artistic interpretations of some of the city’s most celebrated trees created by local and regional artists. Several artworks will be on display in the Schweinfurth’s Gallery Julius.

The Schweinfurth’s First Friday event runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2. The event is free and light refreshments will be available.

If you go WHAT: "Member Show 2022" and "In Conversations with Nature" by Nikolay Mikushkin WHEN: Exhibit open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays Saturday, Aug. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 16 WHERE: Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn COST: Admission $10 general public, free for members, participating artists and children younger than 12; $15 for admission to center and Cayuga Museum of History & Art INFO: Visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553