Memorial Day in village of Jordan to include parade, food, more

The village of Jordan will observe Memorial Day with a service, parade, music, food and more.

The service will begin at the veterans memorial on North Main Street at 2:15 p.m. Monday, May 30. It will feature songs, remarks and prayers, including a Memorial Day address by Anne-Marie Mancilla, director of the Onondaga County Veterans Service Agency. Jordan-Elbridge students will play taps as well.

A national moment of silence and remembrance will follow at 3 p.m. At 3:05 p.m., the village's Memorial Day parade will take place. It will feature the Baldwinsville Marching Bees, the Jordan-Elbridge Marching Eagles, the Hitmen Brass Band, DownBeat Percussion, the Towpath Volunteers Fife & Drum Corps, the Soda Ash Six, the City of Syracuse Highland Pipe Band, the Saxton Band, the Syracuse Kiltie Pipe Band, the Island Band, the Feadán Òr Pipe Band, the CNY Police & Firemen Band and the C.A. Palmer Fife & Drum Corps. The massing of the bagpipes will follow the parade.

Meanwhile, snacks and drinks will be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Family Dollar on Mechanic Street, and a chicken barbecue will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. from First Baptist Church at 30 Clinton St. The Jordan Bramley Public Library will host an open house from noon to 3 p.m. at 15 Mechanic St. Pizza and fried dough will be available from noon to 5 p.m. at Towpath Pizza, 2 S. Main St. Burgers, salt potatoes and sausage sandwiches will be available beginning at noon at Burly's Firehouse Pub, 2 S. Main St. And a hot dog stand will be set up beginning at 2 p.m. in the front yard of the Jordan Masonic Lodge at 14 N. Main St.

For more information, visit villageofjordan.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0