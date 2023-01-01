Miller: How an orchestra was born in Auburn

Auburn is full of people who love music. Most of us start playing an instrument in elementary school, as Christine Gutelius, for example, did with the cello. We may continue through high school and sometimes college, if the school offers opportunities to perform.

So why did Chris and so many others stop playing music after leaving school, while a small minority winds up in an orchestra?

Christine and her friend Marion Fritz are examples of the path that many musicians take. After graduating from Oberlin College, Chris didn’t play her cello for four years. Marion put down her violin for years while working in her husband’s office. And yet both played in the orchestra’s premiere concert in 1986, and both played in every concert for the next 35 years.

The crucial factor may well be the opportunity to play music and perform with other people. For instance, a neighbor might say, “You play cello? I play the violin. Let’s get together sometime!”

And that just may lead to the birth of an orchestra.

In 1975, Auburn had no orchestra, but Chris joined with five other local musicians to form the Auburn Chamber Ensemble. In 1986, these musicians met with George Skafidas, who taught at the Metropolitan School of Fine Arts in Syracuse, to form an orchestra. In an article in The Citizen about the newly formed orchestra, Skafidas stated, “I’d like this orchestra to be the pride of Auburn. I hope it becomes a springboard for aspiring high school students who want to pursue classical music.”

Another important part of the puzzle was Norman Beamish, Auburn High School band director, who actively recruited students for the newly forming orchestra and performed with the group. And Bonnie Lawton Tennant, the orchestra teacher at AHS, recruited string players and served as concert master for many years.

And a crucial part of the orchestra’s birth was — publicity!

“We couldn’t have done it without The Citizen,” said Chris. More than 40 musicians — all pro bono — joined the orchestra.

With all the pieces assembled, the group chose the name "Auburn Chamber Orchestra." The first concert was performed on Nov. 15, 1986, in East Middle School. An orchestra had been born!

A board was formed, with Chris serving as president. Four concerts per year were scheduled and, with support from patrons, program advertising, grants and donations from concert attendees, the ACO has presented concerts featuring a varied repertoire of symphonic selections, light classics and show/popular tunes.

The ACO has never charged admission, so its concerts are available to the entire community. And despite the many expenses of maintaining an orchestra, Chris said, “We have developed a loyal and growing audience, so we have had to move to larger venues.”

ACO has created a Student Scholarship Fund available to high school students who play with the orchestra for three or more years and plan to attend college. Some scholarship students return as members of ACO after graduating.

Having a concert orchestra in a small city is unusual, but extremely worthwhile, Chris said. Some of the benefits include:

• Live music, as everyone knows, is far more exciting and fulfilling than recorded or televised music.

• An orchestra can present music one would usually hear only in a larger city, such as Syracuse.

• Watching a talented conductor in person is thrilling — a performance in itself.

• Having an orchestra close to home gives musicians the chance to play without traveling long distances.

• Having adults and students play together gives both groups the opportunity to learn from each other.

Chris concluded, “Thanks to the dedication of the musicians, the contributions of our donors and the enthusiastic support of our audiences, the ACO will continue to provide memorable and varied musical experiences for local musicians and audiences for years to come.”

For more information, visit auburnchamberorchestra.com or follow ACO on Facebook @auburnchamberorchestra.