Children of all ages are invited to come in costume and watch as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc. McStuffens, the Puppy Dog Pals, Bo from “Firebuds,” and other characters throw a giant costume party at the New York State Fair.

The fair announced Wednesday that Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza will be at Chevy Court beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

According to a news release, the show is an immersive, interactive concert experience. Fans will recognize songs from several popular Disney Junior series and be treated to an original song, “Green Gobby Party,” written by “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” composer Patrick Stump (also the lead singer of Fall Out Boy). There are also 3D special effects and acrobatics, including trampoline choreography.

The show follows Mickey, Minnie, and their pals as they get ready to throw a costume party, while mysterious weather interrupts the fun. And, new to the tour this year, adorable superhero kittens from the new action-packed series “Superkitties” will join the entourage!

The fair said that the three-time Pollstar nominated tour (2019, 2020, 2022) has visited hundreds of cities and sold more than a half million tickets. In total, this fall’s tour will visit 60 cities where pre-sale is already underway. There will not be a VIP Experience offered, as is the case with other cities where Disney Junior is appearing.

“We hope New York Disney families and friends reserve Labor Day Weekend to come out to the Great New York State Fair. We can’t wait to see the magic come to life on stage for all of the young ones, and of course, the young at heart,” Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey said. “What an incredible value! Watching a performance of this caliber in other cities typically costs a family of four more than $100 just to get in the door.”

The fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23, and continues through Monday, Sept. 4. The Chevrolet Music Series schedule will feature daily 1 and 6 p.m. performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1), and 8 p.m. performances at the Suburban Park stage (located at the rear of the fairgrounds). On select days, there will be 2 p.m. performances at Suburban Park. All concerts are free with admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

• Chubby Checker, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, Chevy Court

• Quiet Riot, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court

• Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Suburban Park

• Peppa Pig Live!, 1 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• Prodigals, 1 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Matt Stell, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court

• Julio Iglesias Jr., 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court

• George Thorogood, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Suburban Park

• Herman's Hermits, 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• Anne Wilson, 6 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Court

• REO Speedwagon, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Suburban Park

• Tommy James and the Shondells, 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Bret Michaels, 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Court

• Tyler Hubbard, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Suburban Park

• Danielle Ponder, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Chapel Hart, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court

• Ludacris, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Suburban Park

• Quinn XCII, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Suburban Park

• The High Kings, Noon, Sept. 4, Chevy Court