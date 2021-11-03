 Skip to main content
HOBBIES

Model train fair returning to state fairgrounds this weekend

Model Train Layout
Deposit Photos

The COVID-19 pandemic derailed the annual Great New York State Model Train Fair last year, but it will return to the New York State Fairgrounds for its 46th trip this weekend.

The fair, which takes place during National Model Railroad Month, is sponsored by the Central New York Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and is the nonprofit's largest annual fundraiser.

It typically draws about 6,000 people a year from New York, Pennsylvania and New England. Among its features are two dozen operating model railroad layouts on display, more than 200 tables of model railroad products for sale, and more. Model trains range from the 1:160 N-scale, which can fit in the palm of one's hand, to 1.5-inch gauge trains, which people can ride.

Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 in the Exposition Center at the fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes.

For more information, email modeltrainfair@cnynrhs.org.

