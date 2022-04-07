Monster Jam to roar into Carrier Dome

Grave Digger and more will return to Syracuse on Saturday, April 16, as Monster Jam comes to the Carrier Dome during the motorsports experience's 30th anniversary.

The family event will include high-flying stunts and head-to-head battles for supremacy. The 12,000-pound trucks participating include Grave Digger (driven by Tyler Menninga), Monster Mutt (driven by Charlie Pauken), Bakugan Dragonoid (driven by Camden Murphy) and several more. The trucks are capable of backflips and reaching speeds of up to 70 mph.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and will be preceded by a pit party from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. where fans can meet the drivers, see the trucks up close and more at the dome, 900 Irving Ave., Syracuse.

For more information, including ticket pricing, visit ticketmaster.com or monsterjam.com.

