The Montezuma Audubon Center and Savannah Chamber of Commerce will go "Wild About Birds and Nature" at the fifth annual Savannah Art Festival Saturday, Sept. 28.
With that family-friendly theme, the festival will present art demonstrations by Dr. Debbie Heit, Dr. Sue Lane and Jim Montanus, food vendors, live music by The Forest Dwellers and Tom Barnes, artisans, mural painting by James Zeger, the Trashin' Fashion Runway Competition, children's games and crafts, a photo contest, nature trails through 200 acres, and dozens of bird species.
"Late September is a great time to experience songbirds, waterfowl, and birds of prey in Montezuma’s forest, grassland and wetland habitats as they rest and refuel during their long and impressive journey," Audubon Director Chris Lajewski said in a news release.
The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Audubon center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah.
Admission to the festival is $5 per person or $10 per car.
For more information, call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.