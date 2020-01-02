With above-average temperatures forecasted for this weekend, people in the Cayuga County area have a couple opportunities to begin 2020 with a nature hike.
• A Hot Cocoa and Snowshoe Hike will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah. Participants will look and listen for signs of birds and other animals while hiking about a mile. Registration for the hike costs $6 to $30, depending on age and whether snowshoes are being rented. Preregistration is required, and the hike is for all ages and skill levels. For more information, call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.
• Wandering Naturalist, an opportunity to take a contemplative walk through the trails of the Sterling Nature Center, will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the center, Jensvold Road, Sterling. The meandering walk will include time for photography, journaling and otherwise taking in the flora and fauna of the northern Cayuga County scenery. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call (315) 947-6143.