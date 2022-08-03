Moondog's in Auburn to host special 'Gathering of Voices' concert

Moondog's Lounge in Auburn will welcome a trio of socially conscious musicians from outside the area for a special concert Thursday, Aug. 4.

"A Gathering of Voices" will feature performances by Penny Jo Pullus, Mike Younger and Kay Miracle beginning at 7 that night at the downtown venue, 24 State St., Auburn.

Based in Austin, Texas, Pullus describes herself as a mix between Roseanne Cash and Lucinda Williams, "but with a hip shake and a nod to the Stones and the Ronettes."

Pullus is also the founder of Texchromosome.org, which advocates for women in music. Miracle, meanwhile, has performed at Texchromosome showcases at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, as well as the Onondaga Nation's Stage of Nations Blue Rain Eco Fest in Syracuse. Miracle is also the founder of her own organization, Blood to Ink, a songwriting trauma reduction workshop for veterans.

Younger, who was discovered as a street singer in New Orleans, has recorded several albums while using music to advance progressive causes, namely environmental ones in the face of climate change. His most recent album, 2021's "Burning the Bigtop Down," is the result of a hard-fought battle to reclaim lost recordings with rock legends Levon Helm and Jim Dickinson.

Reservations for the concert are encouraged, and can be made by calling (315) 406-7455. Walk-ins will be welcome as well.

For more information, visit facebook.com/moondogslounge.