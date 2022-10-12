 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ART

Moravia quilt group to mark 20th anniversary with show

Quilts

Quilts sent by the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Moravia to the Red Bird Mission in Kentucky.

 Provided

Twenty years of textile art will be celebrated from 10 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, when the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Moravia holds an anniversary show at Christ United Methodist Church in the village.

The guild is a group of community members of varying ages and experiences who share love of sewing and quilting. Members share projects with each other, provide encouragement and enjoy periodic outings to local quilt shops, events and classes. They also lead learning sessions with each other and guest instructors at the group's regular meetings, which take place at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at the church, 36 Church St., Moravia. The group's projects often serve the community, including homeless shelters, victims of house fires, veterans and the local nursing home.

Dues for the group are $20 per year, and members receive a card that can be used at some shops for a small discount.

For more information, find the group on Facebook or call group President Linda Plunkett at (607) 898-3154.

