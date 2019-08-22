The shakeup in the New York State Fair's music lineup continues to benefit local performers.
Now in its third year, the Experience Stage on the west end of the fairgrounds has opened the door to musicians from the area to perform both there and at Chevy Court. Syracuse bands Country Swagg and the Brownskin Band will take the latter stage this year, along with national names like Dropkick Murphys and The Roots.
Playing the Experience Stage, meanwhile, will be several more performers familiar to Cayuga County audiences. They include Syracuse Music Hall of Famer Joe Whiting, of Skaneateles, bands with Auburn members like My So-Called Band, and frequent visitors from the region like The Ripcords, The Jess Novak Band, Sirsy, Ruby Shooz and Root Shock.
Whiting, who played the fair last year with Jukin' Bone at Chevy Court, will return this year with his Sweet Soul Review at the Experience Stage.
"It's a great setup," he said. "The stage is big, the sound system is big."
Whiting credited Stacey Waterman, a music director at Chevy Court, for the fair shifting its focus to more local performers in recent years.
"She could have easily filled those spots with whatever was available, whatever recording or national acts were coming through," he said.
Five years ago, Whiting said, the only opportunities at the fair for local performers like him were the bar venues. But the Experience Stage changed that, booking up to six acts a day. And as that stage landed some national names, including Jackyl and Rick Springfield this year, more opportunities for local performers opened up at Chevy Court, too.
"It really adds more flavor at the fair, which is supposed to be New York stuff," Whiting said. "I think it's a great step in the right direction, and I'm grateful I got another spot at it."
New York State Fair music schedule
Chevy Court
• Thursday, Aug. 22: Devinne Meyers, 3 p.m.; Grace Potter, 8 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 23: CNY Songbirds, 2 p.m.; Lindsey Stirling, 8 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 24: The Brownskin Band with Joe Driscoll, 2 p.m.; Smokepurpp, 8 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 25: Jimmie Allen, 2 p.m.; Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 26: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, 2 p.m.; Midland, 8 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Blood Sweat & Tears, 2 p.m.; Farruko, 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: The Mavericks, 2 p.m.; Ice Cube, 8 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Why Don't We, 2 p.m.; Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, 8 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 30: Country Swagg, 2 p.m.; Granger Smith, 8 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 31: Atlas Riot, 2 p.m.; Theory of a Deadman, 8 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 1: Sheila E, 2 p.m.; The Roots, 8 p.m.
• Monday, Sept. 2: lovelytheband, 1 p.m.; Gavin DeGraw, 6 p.m.
Experience Stage
• Thursday, Aug. 22: International music DJ, 5 p.m.; Cuerda de Vietno, 5:30 p.m.; Karen Don Dancers, 6 p.m.; Upstate NY Cambodian Band, 6:30 p.m.; Akuma Roots, 7:45 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 23: Shawn Seals Experience, 2 p.m.; The Brownskin Band, 3 p.m.; United Praise, 4 p.m.; Ener-G at 5 p.m.; Raydio Show featuring Arnell Carmichael, 6:30 p.m.; Lakeside featuring Capt. Mark Wood, 8 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 24: Mr. Monkey, 4 p.m.; Neil Minet and the Night Flyers, 5:20 p.m.; Jackyl, 7 p.m.; Scars N' Stripes, 9 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 25: Josh Taerk, 2:30 p.m.; Urban Knight Punks, 3:45 p.m.; Brand New Sin, 5:05 p.m.; Pop Evil, 7 p.m.; Cry to the Blind, 9 p.m.
• Monday, Aug. 26: Bill Schmitt & The Bluesmasters, 4 p.m.; Revolver, 5:20 p.m.; Ruby Shooz, 6:40 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Hasting & Co., 4 p.m.; Infinity, 5 p.m.; 38 Special, 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Jane Zell & The Zelltones, 4 p.m.; Jess Novak Band, 5:20 p.m.; The Lightkeepers, 6:40 p.m.; Rootshock, 8 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Mick Fury, 4 p.m.; Frank Vieira, 5:20 p.m.; C.K. & The Rising Tide, 6:40 p.m.; Jessica Lynn, 8 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 30: Fritz's Polka Band, 4 p.m.; The Ripcords, 5:20 p.m.; Joe Whiting's Sweet Soul Review, 7:10 p.m.; Ramblin' Gamblin' Band, 9 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 31: My So-Called Band, 2 p.m.; Christopher Ames Band, 3:20 p.m.; Gridley Paige, 4:50 p.m.; Rick Springfield, 7 p.m.; Hard Promises, 9 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 1: Redhouse Rock Camp, 12:30 p.m.; Grounded4Life, 2:50 p.m.; Big Eyed Phish, 4:10 p.m.; Born to Run, 6 p.m.; Thunderstruck, 8 p.m.
• Monday, Sept. 2: Midlife Crisis, 1 p.m.; Missy Belgre, 2:50 p.m.; iGNiTE! 4:10 p.m.; Sirsy, 5:30 p.m.; Resurrection, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
• Saturday, Aug. 24: Breaking Benjamin with Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy and Diamante, 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: KISS End of the Road World Tour, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 31: Mary J. Blige and Nas, 8 p.m.