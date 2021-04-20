 Skip to main content
Mother's Day Garden Tour returning to Marcellus
OUTDOORS

Allie Digirolamo, an environmental educator at Baltimore Woods Nature Center, helps direct Riley Catanzarit through a bird migration obstacle course at the 2018 Mother's Day Garden Tour at Sycamore Hill Gardens.

 Megan Ehrhart

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the annual Mother's Day Garden Tour will return to Sycamore Hill Gardens in Marcellus on Sunday, May 9.

Guests are invited to take self-guided tours of the 30-plus acres of carefully tended gardens, which feature more than 700,000 flowering bulbs, hundreds of varieties of trees and shrubs, a bell garden with gongs and wind chimes, and a large pond filled with colorful Japanese koi fish, among other attractions.

The gardens are located at 2130 Old Seneca Turnpike, Marcellus, and tours will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine. 

Tickets are available online only through May 7. Tickets are $8 for ages 9 and older, and free for ages 8 and younger. New this year are family four-packs for $24. Tickets will be limited due to capacity restrictions. When purchasing tickets, participants will be asked to select their preferred entry time: 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2 p.m. or 2 to 4 p.m.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Baltimore Woods Nature Center, which hosts the event.

For more information, including COVID-19 safety protocols this year, visit baltimorewoods.org or call (315) 673-1350.

