Motley Crouton to return for show at Auburn lounge

Tongue-in-cheek '80s cover band Motley Crouton will return for its first concert in almost two years Friday, Aug. 6, at the Lavish Lounge in Auburn.

The band formed more than 15 years ago at an open mic night at Spirits Tavern in Auburn, member Eric Marullo told The Citizen before a show in 2017. Its members, who were longtime friends but performed in different bands, dressed up in '80s clothing to cover music by Motley Crue and other hair metal acts prominent at that time.

"Honestly, it started as a joke," Marullo said. “At practice, half the time I can't even sing because I'm laughing."

The band will take the stage at 9 p.m. at the Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn. There is a $5 cover charge.