Motorcycle ride to support Auburn pet shelter

Motorcycles will rev up for rescue animals once again Sunday, July 31, when the 17th annual Hogs for Dogs takes place.

The charity ride will set out at 11:45 a.m. at the Finger Lakes SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn, which the ride supports. Registration will be available from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The ride will end at Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn, where there will be a party from 2 to 6 p.m. with music by 13 Curves, Kay Miracle and Goodtime Charlie's Mobile Entertainment, as well as food by Downtown Deli, a 50/50, raffles and more.

Tickets are $30 for the ride and party, and $10 for the party.

For more information, visit flspcaofcny.org.

Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Monique hopes you'll join Hogs for Dogs Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Monique.