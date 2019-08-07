Many know about the life and legacy of William H. Seward, but an upcoming talk at the Seward House Museum will look at "The 'Next' Mr. Seward of South Street."
Jeff Ludwig, the museum's director of education, will present a talk about William Seward Jr. from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, in the gardens of the Seward House, 33 South St., Auburn. Unlike his older brothers, who left Auburn as young men, William Seward Jr. planted deep roots in his hometown and contributed significantly to its growth and character in the late 19th century.
Admission to the event, which is part of the museum's Brown Bag Talk series, is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.