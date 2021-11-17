Museum to host birthday party for Sherwood suffragist

The 194th birthday of Emily Howland will be celebrated at the newly restored home of her niece Isabel, Opendore, this Saturday.

Miss Emily's Birthday Party will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on the day of her birth in 1827, Nov. 20, at Opendore, 2978 Route 34B, Sherwood. The house where Isabel Howland lived for most of the first half of the 20th century reopened to the public this summer after a restoration that lasted eight years and cost more than $1 million. It was overseen by the neighboring Howland Stone Store Museum, which will host Sunday's event.

At Opendore that afternoon will be tea and cake, as well as a photography exhibit and a reenactor portraying Emily. An abolitionist and suffragist, she was a friend of Harriet Tubman, Susan B. Anthony and other activists in the area.

"Miss Emily Howland was a superwoman, as we know. Yet she had a very human side that we can all relate to. As boxes are sorted and cleaned for moving to Opendore, new facets of Miss Emily’s personality are coming to light," the museum said in a news release. "We will learn more about her remarkable life and what she valued—as well as those things she would have been happy to ignore."

The party is free and open to the public.

For more information, email event@howlandstonestore.org or call (315) 303-2145.

