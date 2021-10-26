Museum's Haunted History Tours back with more spooky Auburn stories

The Seward House Museum's Haunted History Tours are back this Halloween week, with groups setting out at 6 and 7 every night through Saturday, Oct. 30.

The tours see costumed guides lead guests around the grounds of the Auburn museum, telling stories of Victorian funeral practices, spectral encounters from Seward family lore, true crime, local folklore and more. New stories have been added for the 2021 edition of the tours, which the museum has hosted for several years.

Tours last about an hour and begin at the museum, 33 South St., Auburn. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Reservations are required.

For more information, call (315) 252-1283 or visit sewardhouse.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0