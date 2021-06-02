 Skip to main content
Musician to play rooftop show at Auburn restaurant
Irv Lyons Jr. and The Light will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, on the roof of Osteria Salina, 16 State St., Auburn.

Lyons, a Subcat Records artist, has been nominated for several Syracuse Area Music Awards and Native American Music Awards, and won a SAMMY in 2009 for Best Americana CD with The Fabulous Ripcords. 

He told The Citizen he befriended Osteria Salina owner Guillermo Salinas after reviewing his previous establishment, Bambino's Bistro, in a column for the newspaper in 2012. Lyons said Salinas' sauce was the best he ever tasted. A "great friendship" has followed ever since, Lyons said, and now, he's playing Osteria Salina to help the restaurant recover after the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

There is no cover charge for the show.

For more information, call the restaurant at (315) 258-9070 or visit irvlyonsjrmusic.com.

