Nashville artist backed by Auburn native to perform at APT

Auburn Public Theater will host a performance by 19-year-old guitar phenom McKinley James on Sunday, Dec. 12, and a familiar face will be accompanying the musician on stage.

James, of Nashville, most recently released the EP "Still Standing By," his third. Produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, the record captures James' mix of Motown soul and blues-based playing.

"It doesn't sound like the type of 'blues' you get from traditional purveyors of the genre, but instead from a guitarist who understands chord theory so well you could swear you're hearing a horn section sometimes," according to a news release. "It's soul music with a dash of blues growl."

James, a native of the Rochester suburb of Webster, will perform with a trio also consisting of his father, former Los Straitjackets drummer Jason Smay, and fellow Nashville transplant Austin John Doody, of Auburn. After years performing locally with his Austin John Band, Silver Queen Casket Co. and others, Doody moved to Nashville to pursue his music career not long before James did.

Colin Aberdeen will open the show. It will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets are $20.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.

