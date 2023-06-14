Two former Auburn musicians finding success in Nashville will return to the area for a concert this weekend.

The Hi-Jivers will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

The quartet, which plays rock 'n' roll and rhythm and blues inspired by the 1950s and 1960s, is led by former Auburnians Dawna Zahn on vocals and Austin John on guitar. The husband and wife formed the band in 2015.

Zahn "is a powerhouse soulful singer who has the dynamic ability to resurrect her favorite blues artists like Howlin' Wolf and Big Mama Thornton with ease," the museum said in a news release. John's guitar work, meanwhile, "has the maturity of a well-seasoned blues guitarist, but with the sting of an explosive rock 'n' roller."

The music of The Hi-Jivers has been compared to JD McPherson, Nikki Hill, GA-20, Imelda May, Delta Bombers, Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys and more. The band has performed across the U.S. and Europe, and won an Ameripolitan Music Award this year.

Opening the show will be folk and delta blues musician Raedwald Howland-Bolton.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at the museum (cash only) or cayugamuseum.org/upcoming-events-and-performances (fees apply), or at the door.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or thehijivers.com.