Auburn is one of 20 cities in seven states that will host a performance by the U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble during its 2019 tour.
The show will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Auburn Junior High School, 191 Franklin St., Auburn.
One of the signature outreach programs of the Navy, the band has been performing the best of big-band jazz for almost 50 years. It has appeared on TV shows, played many major jazz festivals and toured across the country and abroad.
The concerts are free and open to the public.
For more information, visit facebook.com/navyoutreach.