'NCIS' season 18 finale: Is this the beginning of the end?

The 18th season of "NCIS" ended with a bang.
And, a few major questions.
Instead of giving you a full episode summary, I wanted to look ahead. If you're an "NCIS" fan, you've probably already seen the season finale. If you haven't watched it yet, then there will be some spoilers mentioned. You've been warned.
What about Bishop?
One of the questions that arose after the season 18 finale, "Rule 91," has already been answered. Emily Wickersham, who has played Ellie Bishop since debuting about midway through season 11, confirmed her departure in an Instagram post.
It was quite a finale for Wickersham's character. Bishop gunned down two bad guys with a slick slide that surprised McGee (played by Sean Murray) and Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama). But that was just one surprise. We learn that she leaked an NSA file — remember, that's her old agency — and then it popped up seemingly out of nowhere. However, it was really all part of a plan concocted with the help of Odette, who is linked to Ziva David (played by Cote de Pablo). After Bishop gets in trouble for the leak, she quits NCIS.
"NCIS" fans who were rooting for Bishop-Torres relationship received a consolation prize. When Bishop meets Odette at the cabin, Odette notes that there is one more loose end: It's Torres, who showed up to confront Bishop. Bishop explains the situation — she's going undercover and her departure from NCIS will help that effort. She kisses Torres (the aforementioned consolation prize). As she leaves, she says goodbye — an indication that this isn't just a temporary thing.
I remember when Wickersham joined the "NCIS" cast in the aftermath of Ziva's departure in season 11. It's fair to say fans didn't embrace her right away, largely due to what happened with Cote de Pablo's character. But it didn't take her long to become a beloved character. It is interesting that Bishop and Ziva each were on the show for parts of eight seasons. "NCIS" benefited from the presence of two strong women. That was clear when they briefly got to share the screen together in season 16.
If season 19 is it for the series, it would hard to see it end without Bishop returning in some capacity. That's one benefit of not killing off her character. You can always bring her back.
What's up with Gibbs?
If the Bishop storyline wasn't enough, Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) gave us plenty to wonder about for four months until "NCIS" returns for season 19.
Gibbs continued his detachment from NCIS. There was a powerful scene involving him and Bishop in which Bishop said what everyone is thinking: He isn't coming back to the agency. (It was after that conversation that Bishop quit.)
Even though Gibbs isn't working on cases for NCIS, he's still involved in chasing down bad guys. Marcie (played by Pam Dawber) is investigating what she thinks is a serial killer. Apparently they are getting too close. Gibbs finds out they've both been bugged.
As they dig deeper, Gibbs determines that police didn't look in the right spot for the body. The problem: The only way to get to the possible site of the body is by boat.
With his new boat named Rule 91, Gibbs hits the water. He's speeding along the lake when the boat explodes. An overhead shot shows Gibbs floating in the water. For a moment, it looks like the worst has happened. But just before the finale ends, Gibbs begins to swim away.
Is this it?
The big question entering season 19 is if it will be the last season of "NCIS." It has to be a tough situation for CBS. "NCIS" remains strong in the ratings, even as more people turn to streaming services and on-demand viewing. "NCIS" also enjoys global popularity. The spinoffs have been solid, especially "NCIS: Los Angeles," but the original series is still on top.
If the online reports are true, CBS was ready to end the show if Harmon didn't return for season 19. He will be back for the 19th season, but it's unclear how often we will see him. The current storyline, which will extend into next season, could be a way to give CBS just enough reason to keep the show around, even as it moves it to a new time slot (9 p.m. Monday).
But the loss of Wickersham is a big one. Before the finale, I would've said that "NCIS" could survive without Harmon in a primary role. The Bishop-McGee-Torres trio was so good. As long as you kept that group together, the show could continue to succeed.
Now, like the Bishop and Gibbs characters, "NCIS" is at a crossroads. Will CBS keep the franchise going? Or will it decide to end one of the longest-running prime-time series in TV history?
There are more stories to tell. But I'm afraid that with Harmon looking for a smaller role and with the departure of a major character, season 19 could be the last for "NCIS."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.