'NCIS' season 18 finale: Is this the beginning of the end?

As they dig deeper, Gibbs determines that police didn't look in the right spot for the body. The problem: The only way to get to the possible site of the body is by boat.

With his new boat named Rule 91, Gibbs hits the water. He's speeding along the lake when the boat explodes. An overhead shot shows Gibbs floating in the water. For a moment, it looks like the worst has happened. But just before the finale ends, Gibbs begins to swim away.

Is this it?

The big question entering season 19 is if it will be the last season of "NCIS." It has to be a tough situation for CBS. "NCIS" remains strong in the ratings, even as more people turn to streaming services and on-demand viewing. "NCIS" also enjoys global popularity. The spinoffs have been solid, especially "NCIS: Los Angeles," but the original series is still on top.

If the online reports are true, CBS was ready to end the show if Harmon didn't return for season 19. He will be back for the 19th season, but it's unclear how often we will see him. The current storyline, which will extend into next season, could be a way to give CBS just enough reason to keep the show around, even as it moves it to a new time slot (9 p.m. Monday).