'NCIS': What's going on with Gibbs?

At that point, Vance heard enough. His decision: Gibbs will be suspended indefinitely. "Watchdog" ends with Gibbs sitting on his couch with the dog he found earlier in the episode.

What does this mean?

It's quite a mini-cliffhanger for "NCIS," which won't resume until early April. (This is the usual pause due to March Madness.) There are a lot of questions about how the 18th season will end and whether the series will have its 19th season.

My thought: "NCIS" can't go out like this. This is one of the longest-running primetime series in TV history. If it's going to end, then they should go with a bang. Maybe that's why there are rumors of a 19th season and Harmon appearing in a limited number of episodes.

"NCIS" has entertained fans around the world for nearly 20 years. I became a fan because of my late father, who died in 2008. If there is going to be a send-off, whether it's this season, next season or in a future season, then it should be a big one. I'm sure fans have a wish list of what they would like to see in a series finale. Hopefully, we have at least one more season before that happens.

