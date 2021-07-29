New art show features youth, adult work from Moravia area

The Millard Fillmore 4-H club has teamed with Millard Fillmore Elementary School art teacher Sheila Hatfield to launch the first Fillmore Community Art Show this summer.

Forty entries by 24 members of the community are featured in the show, which is on display on Facebook at facebook.com/The-Fillmore-Community-Art-Show-109171448078743.

The show was created to give members of the community an opportunity to create art and appreciate local artists of all ages. Middle and elementary school students in the 4-H club came up with the idea for the show in February, when most activities were still virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They worked with Hatfield and 4-H club leader Celeste Carmichael to organize and promote the show.

People's Choice Award winners will also be on display at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum in Owasco during the 4-H Youth Fair July 29-31.

Winners in the elementary school category are “Bullied Girl” by Lorelei Marnell, “Cats on a Summer Evening” by Jocelyn Marnell and “Freedom” by Milah Bergenstock.

Winners in the middle school category are “Starry Sunset” by Zach Conklin, “Serenity” by Natalee Plue and “Bald Eagle” by Heidi Andersen.

Winners in the adult category are “Autumn Light” by Tom Steger, “Owasco Sunrise” by Chris Steger and “Ordination Tree of Life” by Linda Larsen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0