New Auburn film festival extends submission deadline

Cayuga Community College and Auburn Public Theater have extended the submission deadline for their new Cayuga Film Festival to July 1. Submissions can be made at filmfreeway.com/cayugafilmfestival.

The festival is open to original work by high school students, college students of any age and emerging directors younger than 30 across New York state. Filmmakers can submit more than one film, but films must have been made in New York between March 2020 and June 1, 2021.

Selections will be announced Oct. 1 and the festival will take place Nov. 1. Awards will be given for each age tier in each category: best narrative, short animation, and short (10 minutes or less) and long (10 to 30 minutes) documentaries. Short narratives must be less than 15 minutes, and short animation films must be less than five minutes.

The college and the theater partnered to launch the festival in order to provide local filmmakers an opportunity to screen their work during COVID-19.