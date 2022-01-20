New Auburn museum program honors '100 Years of Sound Film'

To recognize the occasion, which made Case and his technology a major competitor in the wars over how sound would be recorded on film, the Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn is launching a new program, "It Speaks for Itself: 100 Years of Sound Film." The museum will share a new, mini exhibit on its website on the second Wednesday of each month, exploring the transformation of the film industry in the 1920s and the role of Case and his Auburn research lab in that change. The first exhibit is now available at cayugamuseum.org/100-years-of-sound-film.