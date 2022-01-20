 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FILM

New Auburn museum program honors '100 Years of Sound Film'

theodore case and earl sponable in Case Research Lab.jpg

Theodore Case working on sound-on-film technology in Auburn in the early 20th century.

Dec. 14, 2022, will mark 100 years since Theodore Case recorded the word "hello" on a film strip with no background noise or scratching.

To recognize the occasion, which made Case and his technology a major competitor in the wars over how sound would be recorded on film, the Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn is launching a new program, "It Speaks for Itself: 100 Years of Sound Film." The museum will share a new, mini exhibit on its website on the second Wednesday of each month, exploring the transformation of the film industry in the 1920s and the role of Case and his Auburn research lab in that change. The first exhibit is now available at cayugamuseum.org/100-years-of-sound-film.

As the 100th anniversary gets closer, the public will have the opportunity to explore the Case Research Lab when it reopens to the public. The museum is currently closed for its winter break until March. It will host other special events to celebrate the anniversary in December, it said in a news release.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @CayugaMuseum.

