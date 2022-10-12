New canal center in Port Byron to host concert

The new Samuel Center for Canal History in Port Byron will host a concert paying tribute to the storied water body on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Musicians and singers from Albany will present "The Remarkable, Irresistible Erie Canal," a 90-minute collection of songs and stories based on real people and events, at 2 that afternoon.

Operated by the Canal Society of New York State, the center is located at 38 Rochester St., the former St. John's Church, in Port Byron.

The concert is free and open to the public, and is supported by the Cayuga County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

For more information, visit newyorkcanals.org.