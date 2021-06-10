New Cayuga Museum displays capture iconic moments in history, Tubman's legacy

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art is launching a pair of exhibits that reflect both words in the second half of its name — history and art.
The museum staff this week have been working to install new exhibits at the historic Willard-Case Mansion on Genesee Street that will debut on Saturday, June 12.
In what the museum is describing as an "immersive experience," one of the new exhibits, “Flashbulb: Experiencing Memory,” puts visitors into scenes involving iconic moments in history.
“Flashbulb memories are a kind of collective memory, usually involving news events where one can vividly picture the moment indefinitely," the museum said in a press release. "In this exhibit, you will be taken back in time through the decades, the galleries staged to look like living spaces through time as you experience memories of these decades firsthand. For instance, let us transport you to a living room in 1969. You are 4 years old, and your parents sit you down in front of the television to watch Neil Armstrong set foot upon the moon, a legendary, 'one giant leap for mankind.' You are young, but you distinctly remember the emotion of the moment and the recognition that you are one of millions of people watching the exact same instance play out. This is what it means to experience a flashbulb memory."
The museum is also inviting visitors to share their own memories and "hopes for the future as you explore decades of living memory and examine just why these moments shape us down to our very biology.”
"Flashbulb: Experiencing Memory" will be on display through November 13.
This Saturday will also mark the debut of an exhibit by Ithaca artist Terry Plater called "Legacies of Harriet's World." Plater actually has her work in two galleries, one at the Cayuga Museum and the other at the neighboring Schweinfurth Art Center. The multi-site displays are part of the two attractions' CNY Emerging Artist project, which had been on hiatus in 2020.
Plater describes "Legacies of Harriet's World" as follows:
A painting from Terry Plater's Cayuga Museum of History & Art exhibit, "Legacies of Harriet's World."
“The idea for this show came together for me in an iterative fashion as I contemplated three things: last year’s 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved Africans in the now United States, the recent release of the film 'Harriet' which so richly conveyed the life, struggles and triumphs of Harriet Tubman, and an ongoing project I have been undertaking — painting from old family photos to better come to know and honor the history of my own family in Maryland and Virginia."
Plater will also hold a virtual artist talk on Friday, June 18, as part of the project. Sign up for the talk and learn more about the exhibits at schweinfurthartcenter.org/harriets-legacy.
"Legacies of Harriet's World" runs through Aug. 7.
Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer