New comedy night to begin at Auburn lounge

A new weekly stand-up comedy open mic night will begin Wednesday, March 18, at the Lavish Lounge, 288 Genesee St., Auburn.
The night is hosted by Jeffrey Emmette. The first night will feature special guests The Cool Dad and Dillion Davis-Tirado, with surprise guests in the weeks to follow.
The open mic begins at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, with sign-up starting at 6:30 p.m.
There is no cover charge.
For more information, visit facebook.com/justjeffreyemmette.
